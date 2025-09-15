  • search in Khaleej Times
'Win in 60 seconds': UAE Lottery launches Colour Prediction game; entries start at Dh1

Correct predictions return prizes up to six times the entry fee, with a maximum payout of Dh60,000 per transaction

Published: Mon 15 Sept 2025, 3:00 PM

The UAE Lottery has introduced an online game called Colour Prediction, which features a draw every minute. The game gives players 60 chances to participate each hour, with entries starting at Dh1.

Participants can choose a number between 0 and 9, a colour (red, green, or violet), or a combination of both. Correct predictions return prizes up to six times the entry fee, with a maximum payout of Dh60,000 per transaction, according to the operator.

The lottery said the new game expands its portfolio to 18 titles, which include traditional draw formats and instant-win options.

“Color Prediction is designed for the moments in between — whether you’re waiting in line or unwinding after work, you can jump in anytime and win in just 60 seconds,” said Bishop Woosley, Director of Lottery Operations at The Game LLC.

The UAE Lottery is operated by The Game LLC, part of Abu Dhabi’s Momentum Group. All games are licensed and regulated by the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA) and are available on the lottery’s official website.