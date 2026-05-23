UAE Lottery reveals winning numbers for May 23 Lucky Draw

From paying for schooling to adding color to their children’s wedding, the UAE Lottery continued to change the lives of its winners.

On Saturday evening the UAE Lottery announced their winning numbers, giving hundreds of players an early Eid gift.

For draw number 260523, the winning combination was:

Days: 12, 25, 11, 15, 23, 14

Month: 10

The winning Lucky Chance IDs were:

BX4829530

AT1848163

CQ773050

Over 4,800 people won varying amounts during this week. Eight people won Dh100,000 while 43 people won Dh1,000. About 4,848 won Dh100, taking the total number of winners to 4,889.

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No winner was recorded for the Dh30 million jackpot or the Dh5 million second prize.

Winners

Before the draw the UAE Lottery played the videos of previous winners. South African Weziwe Ntamo, who picked her winning combination based on lucky or favorite numbers, said that she would keep aside her winning of Dh50,000 for her daughter’s education.

Another winner, Haris Shah Khan, has been a Dubai resident for over 21 years and he won Dh100,000. He said he would put the money towards his daughter’s wedding.

Lucky Day draws are held every Wednesday and Saturday, giving players two chances each week to compete for prizes under the revised format. The next draw is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, May 27.