Final chance to win Dh100 million: How to enter last Lucky Day draw before revamp

A breakdown of how the game works, how to enter, and what you need to match to win
Players across the UAE have one final chance to take home the Dh100-million Lucky Day jackpot before the UAE Lottery rolls out a revamped edition of the game. The country’s only licensed lottery provider said the final date to enter the current edition of the draw is Saturday, November 29.
Here is a breakdown of how the game works, how to enter, and what you need to match to win.
The final draw will take place on Saturday, November 29, at 8.30pm. During the live draw, sales of Lucky Day tickets are temporarily suspended for a 3-hour period from 7pm to 10pm. This means, you can buy the tickets till 6.59pm on Saturday.
A Lucky Day entry consists of 7 numbers:
6 numbers from the Days section (1 to 31)
1 number from the Months section (1 to 12)
These represent six “lucky days” and one “lucky month.”
Each Dh50 ticket comes with an automatic Lucky Chance ID - a code made of two uppercase letters and seven digits. This ID gives players an additional chance to win during the Lucky Chance portion of the draw.
Players can choose their own numbers or use Easy Pick, which randomly selects the numbers for them.
Lucky Day has multiple prize tiers. Here's what each combination gets you:
Jackpot – Dh100 million
Match all 7 numbers (6+1) to win the jackpot.
If more than one person matches, the Dh100 million is split evenly.
2nd Prize – Dh1 million
Match all 6 “Days” numbers (6+0).
3rd Prize – Dh100,000
Match 5 “Days” numbers + 1 “Month” number (5+1).
4th Prize – Dh1,000
Match 5 “Days” numbers (5+0)
OR 4 “Days” numbers + 1 “Month” number (4+1).
5th Prize – Dh100
You can win this tier with any of these matches:
3 “Days” + 1 “Month” (3+1)
2 “Days” + 1 “Month” (2+1)
1 “Day” + 1 “Month” (1+1)
Only the “Month” number (0+1)
During the same live show, the Lucky Chance draw selects 7 winning Lucky Chance IDs.
These winners are guaranteed every draw and are announced on the official website.
Based on official game rules:
Jackpot: 1 in 8,835,372
2nd Prize: 1 in 803,216
3rd Prize: 1 in 58,902
4th Prize: 1 in 1,437
5th Prize: 1 in 12.1
Lucky Chance: 7 winners every draw