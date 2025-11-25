Final chance to win Dh100 million: How to enter last Lucky Day draw before revamp

Players across the UAE have one final chance to take home the Dh100-million Lucky Day jackpot before the UAE Lottery rolls out a revamped edition of the game. The country’s only licensed lottery provider said the final date to enter the current edition of the draw is Saturday, November 29.

Here is a breakdown of how the game works, how to enter, and what you need to match to win.

Till when can you buy tickets?

The final draw will take place on Saturday, November 29, at 8.30pm. During the live draw, sales of Lucky Day tickets are temporarily suspended for a 3-hour period from 7pm to 10pm. This means, you can buy the tickets till 6.59pm on Saturday.

How to play

A Lucky Day entry consists of 7 numbers:

6 numbers from the Days section (1 to 31)

1 number from the Months section (1 to 12)

These represent six “lucky days” and one “lucky month.”

Each Dh50 ticket comes with an automatic Lucky Chance ID - a code made of two uppercase letters and seven digits. This ID gives players an additional chance to win during the Lucky Chance portion of the draw.

Players can choose their own numbers or use Easy Pick, which randomly selects the numbers for them.

What you need to match to win

Lucky Day has multiple prize tiers. Here's what each combination gets you:

Jackpot – Dh100 million

Match all 7 numbers (6+1) to win the jackpot.

If more than one person matches, the Dh100 million is split evenly.

2nd Prize – Dh1 million

Match all 6 “Days” numbers (6+0).

3rd Prize – Dh100,000

Match 5 “Days” numbers + 1 “Month” number (5+1).

4th Prize – Dh1,000

Match 5 “Days” numbers (5+0)

OR 4 “Days” numbers + 1 “Month” number (4+1).

5th Prize – Dh100

You can win this tier with any of these matches:

3 “Days” + 1 “Month” (3+1)

2 “Days” + 1 “Month” (2+1)

1 “Day” + 1 “Month” (1+1)

Only the “Month” number (0+1)

Lucky Chance – Dh100,000

During the same live show, the Lucky Chance draw selects 7 winning Lucky Chance IDs.

These winners are guaranteed every draw and are announced on the official website.

Your exact odds

Based on official game rules:

Jackpot: 1 in 8,835,372

2nd Prize: 1 in 803,216

3rd Prize: 1 in 58,902

4th Prize: 1 in 1,437

5th Prize: 1 in 12.1

Lucky Chance: 7 winners every draw