Several UAE participants were announced winners as the UAE Lottery revealed the results of its latest Lucky Day Draw on Wednesday, November 18.

The winning Lucky Day numbers for Draw No. 261118 are 16, 11, 26, 4, 15, 1 and while the Lucky Month number is 9.

Three residents also walked away with Dh50,000 each through the Lucky Chance raffle. The winning IDs were CK6149423, BO3880351, and DP9291560.

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The raffle's grand prize of Dh30 was not claimed by any participant in today's drawm neither were the Dh5 million second prize or the Dh100,000 third price. However, a total of 4,310 residents walked away with prizes ranging from Dh100,000 to Dh100.

The next Lucky Day draw will take place on Saturday, November 21, at 9pm.

The UAE Lottery operates under the regulation of the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA) and promotes responsible gaming among participants.