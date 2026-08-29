One participant walks away with Dh100,000 in UAE Lottery's latest Lucky Day Draw

Several residents celebrated the long weekend by counting their winnings as the UAE Lottery announced the results of its latest Lucky Day Draw. A total of 7,379 people won varying amounts of prize money.

The winning numbers for the Days section in Draw No. 260829, held on August 29, were 8, 14, 13, 23, 20 and 9 while the Lucky number in the Months section was 7.

One winner walked away with Dh100,000 by matching five numbers in the Days section and the number in the Months section. A total of 49 people won Dh1000 while 7,326 people won Dh100.

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Three participants also walked away with Dh50,000 each through the Lucky Chance raffle. The winning IDs were CU7141172, AJ0816047 and BL3617165. Together, the three Lucky Chance winners received Dh150,000 in prizes.

Lucky Day Draws are held every Wednesday and Saturday at 9.30pm, giving participants the opportunity to win the Dh30 million Grand Prize by matching all six numbers and the Lucky Number.

The draw also offers a Dh5 million Second Prize for matching all six main numbers, while participants matching five numbers and the Lucky Number can win Dh100,000.

Each draw also guarantees three Lucky Chance winners, with each receiving Dh50,000.

The UAE Lottery operates under the regulation of the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA) and promotes responsible gaming among participants.

Past winners of UAE Lottery

The previous draw on August saw a total of 5,579 participants win prizes, with one winner taking home Dh100,000 after matching five numbers in the Days section and the Lucky Months Number.

So far, the UAE Lottery has crowned two grand prize winners since its revised format launched in April 2026- an Abu Dhabi-based Nepalese resident and a 52-year-old Indian expatriate. The two men won within five weeks of each other. Earlier this month, one person won the second prize of Dh5 million, becoming the third person to do so after the launch of the revised format.

During the live broadcast, Indian expat Hariharan Sekar shared his experience of winning Dh100,000. Hariharan, who was a regular user of the superapp Botim, bought his UAE Lottery ticket through the app. After a day of work, he checked his app and it had a pop-up message congratulating him on his win. He said that he called the customer service center to reconfirm his win. He also added that he picked the numbers based on the birth dates and months of his daughters, wife and father.