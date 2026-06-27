One player wins Dh100,000 in recent UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw

The UAE Lottery announced the results of its Saturday night Lucky Day draw, with thousands of participants winning prizes across multiple categories.

Draw No. 260627, held at 9.30pm on June 27, saw one player win Dh100,000 after matching five winning numbers and the Lucky Month number.

The winning numbers for Saturday's draw were 3, 5, 8, 13, 23 and 26, while the Lucky Month number was 11.

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Three participants also won Dh50,000 each in the Lucky Chance draw. The winning IDs were AQ1563370, AJ0833078, and CS6916828.

A total of 54 participants won Dh1,000 each after matching either five numbers or four numbers along with the Lucky Month number.

Meanwhile, 6,513 players won Dh100 prizes across various matching combinations, taking the total number of winners in the draw to 6,571.

The UAE Lottery conducts its Lucky Day draws every Wednesday and Saturday, with participants competing for the Dh30 million Grand Prize.