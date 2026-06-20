One player takes home Dh100,000 in latest UAE Lottery draw

One participant won Dh100,000 in Saturday night's UAE Lottery draw after matching five numbers and the Lucky Number in the latest Lucky Day Draw.

The winning numbers for Draw No. 260620, held on June 20, were 6, 7, 9, 15, 17 and 20, while the Lucky Number was 4.

As many as 58 participants won Dh1,000 each in the fourth prize category, while 5,705 players received Dh100 prizes in the fifth-tier category.

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Three Lucky Chance participants also walked away with Dh50,000 each. The winning IDs were DV9856622, A01371183 and BZ5055260.

In total, 5,767 winners received prizes across various categories in the latest draw.

Lucky Day Draws take place every Wednesday and Saturday at 9.30pm, offering participants the chance to win the Dh30 million Grand Prize, the Dh5 million Second Prize and three guaranteed Lucky Chance prizes worth Dh50,000 each.