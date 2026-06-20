One player takes home Dh100,000 in latest UAE Lottery draw

As many as 58 participants won Dh1,000 each in the fourth prize category, while 5,705 players received Dh100 prizes in the fifth-tier category

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 20 Jun 2026, 10:14 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

One participant won Dh100,000 in Saturday night's UAE Lottery draw after matching five numbers and the Lucky Number in the latest Lucky Day Draw.

The winning numbers for Draw No. 260620, held on June 20, were 6, 7, 9, 15, 17 and 20, while the Lucky Number was 4.

Recommended For You

US lifts naval blockade on Iranian ports; Khamenei says had 'different view' of MoU

US lifts naval blockade on Iranian ports; Khamenei says had 'different view' of MoU

Switzerland says planned US-Iran talks at Bürgenstock will not take place on Friday

Switzerland says planned US-Iran talks at Bürgenstock will not take place on Friday

Israel, Hezbollah agree to ceasefire; US-Iran talks in Switzerland postponed

Israel, Hezbollah agree to ceasefire; US-Iran talks in Switzerland postponed

Israeli minister says 'all of Lebanon must burn' after four soldiers killed

Israeli minister says 'all of Lebanon must burn' after four soldiers killed

Israel says struck 80 targets in Lebanon, killed 'dozens' of Hezbollah members

Israel says struck 80 targets in Lebanon, killed 'dozens' of Hezbollah members

 

As many as 58 participants won Dh1,000 each in the fourth prize category, while 5,705 players received Dh100 prizes in the fifth-tier category.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Three Lucky Chance participants also walked away with Dh50,000 each. The winning IDs were DV9856622, A01371183 and BZ5055260.

In total, 5,767 winners received prizes across various categories in the latest draw.

Lucky Day Draws take place every Wednesday and Saturday at 9.30pm, offering participants the chance to win the Dh30 million Grand Prize, the Dh5 million Second Prize and three guaranteed Lucky Chance prizes worth Dh50,000 each.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Israel, Hezbollah agree to ceasefire; US-Iran talks in Switzerland postponed

2

US lifts naval blockade on Iranian ports; Khamenei says had 'different view' of MoU

3

UAE announces 30-day visa grace period for those affected by regional flight disruptions

4

Iran closes Strait of Hormuz, warns of further steps if 'aggression' continues

5

UAE bans social media for under 15: What the new age restriction means for users, parents