UAE Lottery reveals winning numbers in latest Lucky Day draw

The UAE Lottery on Saturday (April 11) announced the latest Lucky Day results as part of its newly introduced twice-weekly draw schedule.

For draw number 260411, the winning numbers were:

Days: 26, 13, 18, 6, 4 and 11

Lucky Month: 11

Lucky Chance winners

Three players won Dh50,000 each under the Lucky Chance feature. The winning IDs were:

CC5356810

AP1415003

BF3032893

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The Lucky Day game is now held every Wednesday and Saturday, offering players more chances to win prizes under the revised format, including a Dh30 million jackpot and Dh5 million second prize.