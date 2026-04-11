UAE Lottery reveals winning numbers in latest Lucky Day draw

The Lucky Day game is now held every Wednesday and Saturday, offering players more chances to win prizes under the revised format, including a Dh30 million jackpot

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 11 Apr 2026, 9:53 PM UPDATED: Sat 11 Apr 2026, 10:37 PM
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The UAE Lottery on Saturday (April 11) announced the latest Lucky Day results as part of its newly introduced twice-weekly draw schedule.

For draw number 260411, the winning numbers were:

  • Days: 26, 13, 18, 6, 4 and 11

  • Lucky Month: 11

Lucky Chance winners

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Three players won Dh50,000 each under the Lucky Chance feature. The winning IDs were:

  • CC5356810

  • AP1415003

  • BF3032893

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The Lucky Day game is now held every Wednesday and Saturday, offering players more chances to win prizes under the revised format, including a Dh30 million jackpot and Dh5 million second prize.

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