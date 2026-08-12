UAE Lottery's Lucky Draw winning numbers revealed; one participant wins Dh100,000

The UAE Lottery has announced the results of its Lucky Day Draw, with 5,887 participants winning prizes in Wednesday night's draw.

The winning numbers for the Days section in Draw Number 260812, held on August 12, were 6, 17, 19, 25, 26 and 28, while the Lucky Number in the Months section was 7.

One participant won Dh100,000 in the third prize category after matching five numbers in the Days section and the Lucky Months Number. Another 38 participants won Dh1,000 each in the fourth prize category, while 5,845 players received Dh100 each in the fifth prize category.

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Three participants also walked away with Dh50,000 each through the Lucky Chance raffle. The winning IDs were:

CY7512430

AL1057883

DW9975335.

Lucky Day Draws are held every Wednesday and Saturday at 9.30pm, giving participants the opportunity to win the Dh30 million Grand Prize by matching all six numbers and the Lucky Number.

The UAE Lottery operates under the regulation of the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA) and promotes responsible gaming among participants.

So far, two participants, an Abu Dhabi-based Nepalese resident and a 52-year-old Indian expatriate, have won the grand prize of Dh30 million.