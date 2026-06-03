UAE Lottery: Winning numbers revealed; over 4,100 players claim prizes

More than 4,100 players won prizes in Wednesday night's UAE Lottery draw, with three participants taking home Dh50,000 each through the Lucky Chance raffle.

The winning numbers for Draw No. 260603 are 7, 16, 19, 20, 26 and 30, for the Days section, while the Lucky Month Number is 10.

A total of 4,178 winners secured prizes across various categories. Thirty-three players won Dh1,000 each in the fourth prize tier, while 4,142 participants received Dh100 prizes.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

The Lucky Chance winners, who each walked away with Dh50,000, held ticket IDs AR1690613, AE0394101 and AD0299130.

Last Wednesday, one participant hit jackpot of Dh30 million. Abu Dhabi-based Nepalese resident Tayab Khan was announced as the jackpot winner after matching all six winning numbers and the Lucky Month Number in the previous draw.

Lucky Day Draws are held every Wednesday and Saturday at 9.30pm, offering players the chance to win the Dh30 million Grand Prize, the Dh5 million Second Prize and three guaranteed Lucky Chance prizes worth Dh50,000 each.