UAE Lottery: Winning numbers revealed; 3 participants claim Dh100,000 each

The winning numbers for the latest Dh30 million UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw have been revealed on Wednesday, June 24.

During Draw No. 260624, the winning numbers from the Days section were 1, 13, 20, 18, 19, 27 and the winning number from the Months section was 7. Three people have each received Dh50,000 in the guaranteed Lucky Chance ID prize category. The Lucky Chance IDs of the winners were:

DE8188328

DK8766082

DN9072371

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According to the UAE Lottery website, three lucky winners took home Dh100,000 in today's draw, while 46 won Dh1,000 and 6,490 participants received Dh100.

Before announcing the winng numbers in the draw, the raffle aired interviews with two participants who won Dh50,000 each in a previous Lucky Chance ID draw. Bahaa Al Banna, a Lebanese residents who has been living in the UAE for 15 years, expressed his happiness and surprise to receive the prize, stating that he will spend the money to secure his children's future. "I will continue playing. Dare to imagine and keep trying," he said.

For Cristian, a Colombian residents who lives in Abu Dhabi since 2022, his reaction to the winning was shock and joy. "The goal for me now is the big prize," he stated.

The UAE Lottery's Lucky Day draws take place every Wednesday and Saturday, offering participants the chance to win the Dh30 million Grand Prize, Dh5 million second prize, Dh100,000 third prize, Dh1,000 fourth prize or Dh100 case prizes.

The next draw is scheduled on Saturday, June 27, at 9.30pm UAE time.