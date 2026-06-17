UAE Lottery: Lucky Draw results, winning IDs revealed; check your numbers

The next draw is scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 20 at 9.30pm UAE time

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 17 Jun 2026, 9:40 PM UPDATED: Wed 17 Jun 2026, 9:48 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

Wednesday is here again, and the Dh30 million UAE Lottery has revealed the winning numbers for the June 17, 2026, Lucky Day draw.

In Draw No. 260617, the winning numbers in the Days section were 29, 30, 18, 28, 7, 17, while the winning number drawn in the Months section was 5.

Recommended For You

38-year-old Dubai resident dies while playing cricket; parents fly in for burial

38-year-old Dubai resident dies while playing cricket; parents fly in for burial

Trump says peace deal with Iran 'all signed'; Hormuz to be toll-free for 60 days

Trump says peace deal with Iran 'all signed'; Hormuz to be toll-free for 60 days

Trump warns 'all hell will break out' if Iran tries to get nuclear weapon

Trump warns 'all hell will break out' if Iran tries to get nuclear weapon

Iran military warns Israel of 'harsh response' if Lebanon attacks continue

Iran military warns Israel of 'harsh response' if Lebanon attacks continue

UAE busts plot to distribute drugs in country, reveal identities of 24 criminals

UAE busts plot to distribute drugs in country, reveal identities of 24 criminals

 

As for the Lucky Chance ID prizes, three participants won Dh50,000 each: The winning IDs this time are:

  • CZ7611138

  • CJ6068284

  • CR6839566

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The UAE Lottery's Lucky Day draws take place every Wednesday and Saturday, offering participants the chance to win the Dh30 million Grand Prize. The next draw is scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 20, 2026 at 9.30pm UAE time.

On May 27, the first day of Eid Al Adha, the UAE Lottery celebrated its first Dh30 million jackpot winner, the biggest prize awarded under the Lucky Day game so far.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Trump warns 'all hell will break out' if Iran tries to get nuclear weapon

2

38-year-old Dubai resident dies while playing cricket; parents fly in for burial

3

US-Iran MOU includes immediate, permanent end to war on all fronts, CNN reports

4

Trump says peace deal with Iran 'all signed'; Hormuz to be toll-free for 60 days

5

UAE busts plot to distribute drugs in country, reveal identities of 24 criminals