UAE Lottery: Lucky Draw results, winning IDs revealed; check your numbers

Wednesday is here again, and the Dh30 million UAE Lottery has revealed the winning numbers for the June 17, 2026, Lucky Day draw.

In Draw No. 260617, the winning numbers in the Days section were 29, 30, 18, 28, 7, 17, while the winning number drawn in the Months section was 5.

As for the Lucky Chance ID prizes, three participants won Dh50,000 each: The winning IDs this time are:

CZ7611138

CJ6068284

CR6839566

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The UAE Lottery's Lucky Day draws take place every Wednesday and Saturday, offering participants the chance to win the Dh30 million Grand Prize. The next draw is scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 20, 2026 at 9.30pm UAE time.

On May 27, the first day of Eid Al Adha, the UAE Lottery celebrated its first Dh30 million jackpot winner, the biggest prize awarded under the Lucky Day game so far.