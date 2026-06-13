UAE Lottery announces winning numbers in June 13 draw; thousands bag prizes

The UAE Lottery announced the results of its Saturday night draw, with thousands of participants winning prizes across multiple categories. Draw No. 260613, held on June 13, saw one player win Dh100,000 after matching five numbers and the Lucky Month number.

A total of 53 participants won Dh1,000 each after matching either five numbers or four numbers along with the Lucky Month number. As many as 7,837 players won Dh100 prizes across various matching combinations.

The winning numbers for Saturday's draw were 7, 15, 16, 18, 23 and 30, while the Lucky Month number was 6. The winning IDs were DU9749200, CF5652203 and CW7339554.

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Three participants also won Dh50,000 each in the Lucky Chance draw.

The UAE Lottery conducts its Lucky Day draws every Wednesday and Saturday, offering participants the chance to win the Dh30 million Grand Prize.