UAE Lottery: Long-time resident wins Dh5 million 5 days before turning 60

A Sharjah-based Indian expat who has lived in the UAE for more than three decades received an early birthday surprise this month after winning Dh5 million in the UAE Lottery, just five days before celebrating his 60th birthday

Kishore Pandurang Rao, who first arrived in the UAE in 1993, won second prize in the Lucky Day draw on October 3. The long-time resident purchased his winning ticket for Dh50 through the UAE Lottery platform, using the Easy Pick option to generate his numbers. He matched all six numbers in the “Days” section, securing the Dh5 million prize.

For Rao, the unexpected win has opened the door to opportunities he had long dreamed of, including applying for a UAE Golden Visa, bringing his family together and traveling around the world with his wife.

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Golden Visa dream

After more than 30 years in the UAE, Rao said obtaining a Golden Visa has long been a personal ambition.

“I always hoped that one day I would get a Golden Visa. I kept thinking I’d get one one day. Now I have a chance to apply for a Golden Visa, and I’d really like that. I always tell my friends that one day I’ll look into getting one,” he said.

Having lived in Dubai, Ajman, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi over the years, Rao now hopes his winnings will allow him to explore new possibilities while continuing his life in the country he has called home for decades.

Travel the world

Despite winning Dh5 million, Rao did not immediately share the news with his family. He kept the surprise to himself before telling his wife, who was delighted by the unexpected announcement.

The couple decided to keep the news within a small circle while taking time to process the life-changing moment. For Rao, one of his biggest priorities is bringing his loved ones together in the UAE after spending extended periods living apart.

“Especially my wife,” Rao said when asked who he most wanted to share the moment with. “Together, we share our ups and downs. Now this opportunity has come, so I have to share it with her, and with my children.”

Beyond reuniting his family, Rao also looks forward to fulfilling a lifelong dream: exploring different countries with his wife.

“My goal is that I have to travel around the world,” he said. “I have to see those places with my wife, because she is fond of traveling as well.”

Although the win has given him greater financial freedom, Rao said he is taking his time to consider his plans and how best to use the prize money for his family’s benefit.

A message on responsible spending

While celebrating his winnings and milestone birthday, Rao also highlighted the importance of setting personal spending limits when participating in lottery games.

“Everyone should know their own limits,” he said. “They should set a limit on how much they spend.”

The UAE Lottery said it remains committed to responsible gaming and providing a safe, transparent, and regulated environment for participants.

The lottery operates under the supervision of the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA), which regulates commercial gaming activities in the UAE.