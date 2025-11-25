UAE Lottery announces last Lucky Day Draw; 3 other ways to become millionaire overnight

Who doesn't want to be a millionaire? Better still, who doesn't want to be a millionaire overnight? The UAE offers multiple ways for an individual to get a million dirhams richer, just by buying a ticket. You could be a security guard or a cab driver one day, and become a business owner the next. Yes, life here can change that quick, if you are lucky.

The UAE Lottery, which led to one Abu Dhabi resident winning Dh100 million last month, has announced that their last Lucky Day draw will take place on November 29. While they may be changing up their format, here are other raffles that can you can still participate in, and who knows, might even get lucky!

1. Dh10 million grand prize

How: Dream Dubai at Global Village

Your Global Village entry ticket could make you a millionaire this season. Dubai's popular theme park, which kicked off its 30th season on October 15, has partnered with Dream Dubai to launch weekly, bi-weekly, monthly, and quarterly draws — all leading up to a whopping Dh10 million Grand Prize at the end of the season.

They are giving away prizes worth over Dh20 million (including the grand prize) throughout the season. Guests could take home cash rewards, gold, luxury cars, iPhones, and more amazing surprises. Winners are announced live on the Global Village Main Stage every Thursday evening.

How to participate:

1. Buying tickets at Global Village ticket counters: You'll receive a receipt with a QR code. Scan the code, fill in your details, and your entry will be automatically registered for the draws.

2. Buying tickets online: Inside your e-ticket, you’ll find a QR code and a registration link. Use either one to submit your information and enter the draw.

3. VIP package: Buyers of Global Village VIP packages can collect their raffle entry ticket at the VIP entrance as they enter.

2. Win Dh3.67 million

How: Millennium Millionaire at Dubai Duty Free

Shopping at the Dubai Duty Free at the airport can make you the winner of a massive Dh3.67 million ($1 million). The raffle was launched in 1999, and has witnessed hundreds of expats and residents become millionaires over the years.

In October 2025, Akshaypat Singhania, a 56-year-old Indian based in Mumbai became a $1 million winner in Millennium Millionaire Series 520 with a ticket he purchased online. Joining Singhania as a fellow US dollar millionaire was Srinivas Teja Reddy Gaddam, a 35-year-old Indian national based in Kuwait who won in Millennium Millionaire Series 521 with a ticket bought at DXB.

Millennium Millionaire tickets are Dh1,000 each, and and only 5,000 tickets are sold per series.

How to participate:

1. Tickets can be purchased at dedicated DDF counters in Departures, Arrivals and Public Shops in Terminal 1, 2, 3 at Dubai International and Al Maktoum International Airports. You can also buy tickets on the Dubai Duty Free website. For UAE residents, Millennium Millionaire tickets are also available in The Irish Village Shop (Garhoud), and the Aviation Club Pro Shop.

2. You must be at least 18 years of age. There are no residency requirements, which means tourists and foreigners passing through Dubai can also participate.

3. There are no restrictions on the number of tickets an individual can purchase.

4. Participants are required to fill in their particulars: name (as per passport), passport number, nationality, and contact details as proof of entry into the Millennium Millionaire draw.

The draw takes place every two to three weeks at the Dubai Duty Free shopping complex. Participants are notified of the draw date and draw results by e-mail registered with Dubai Duty Free.

3. Up to Dh30 million

How: Big Ticket Abu Dhabi

In January 2025, Indian ambulance nurse Manu Mohanan, who lives in Bahrain, hit the jackpot by winning Dh30 million in the Big Ticket draw. During the Series 280 live draw in October 2025, Abu Dhabi resident and Indian expat Saravanan Venkatachalam was announced as the lucky winner, taking home the Dh25 million grand prize.

Big Ticket draw has been changing lives since it was launched as a small raffle draw at Abu Dhabi lnternational Airport in 1992, making millionaires out of travellers. Through thrilling games and unforgettable experiences, this raffle has turned many a dream into reality, giving everyone a fair chance to win big.

Their jackpot prizes range from Dh15 million to Dh30 million. In addition, 10 lucky winners also stand a chance to win Dh100,000 each in consolation prizes. They also give away a luxury car every month.

Each ticket for the Big Ticket Draw (Series 281) costs Dh500. Promotions (e.g. Buy 2, Get 2 Free) may also apply.

How to participate:

You can buy tickets online, on their website (requires an account). You can also purchase at any Big Ticket counter (no account required). Use the store locator on their site to find a counter close to you.

Their mega monthly draws are held on the 3rd of every month.