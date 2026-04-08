UAE Lottery announces winning numbers in first Wednesday Lucky Day draw

Lucky Day draws are now held every Wednesday and Saturday, giving players more chances to win

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 8 Apr 2026, 9:52 PM
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The UAE Lottery announced the results of Lucky Day draw number 260408, held under the twice-weekly format on Wedneaday.

The winning numbers for the draw were:

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Days: 4, 20, 17, 18, 9 and 19

Lucky Month: 1

Lucky Chance winners

As part of the Lucky Chance segment, three players won Dh50,000 each. The winning Lucky Chance IDs were:

  • AC0126170

  • CU7153459

  • DD8006872

Lucky Day draws are now held every Wednesday and Saturday, giving players more chances to win under the updated format. The game features a Dh30 million grand prize, a Dh5 million second prize, and Lucky Chance prizes in every draw.

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