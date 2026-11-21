UAE Lottery has announced the results of its latest Lucky Day Draw, with 5,261 participants winning cash prizes in Saturday night's draw, including one player who secured Dh100,000.

The winning numbers for Draw Number 261121, held on November 21, were 14, 18, 24, 27, 28 and 30, while the Lucky Number was 10.

According to the results published by The UAE Lottery, one participant matched five of the six main numbers along with the Lucky Number to claim the third prize of Dh100,000.

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Another 36 participants won Dh1,000 each in the fourth prize category, while 5,221 players received Dh100 each in the fifth prize category.

The winning Lucky Chance IDs were DV9810464, BX4756872 and AF0470633, with each eligible entry receiving Dh50,000.

Lucky Day Draws are held every Wednesday and Saturday at 9.30pm, offering participants the chance to win the Dh30-million Grand Prize by matching all six main numbers and the Lucky Number.

The UAE Lottery operates under the regulation of the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA) and promotes responsible gaming among participants.