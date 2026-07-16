UAE Lottery: Winning numbers of latest draw out; Dh30 million jackpot unclaimed

Results of UAE Lottery's latest draw were revealed, with three participants winning a guaranteed prize of Dh50,000 each through the Lucky Chance ID raffle.

While the Dh30 million jackpot was not won, 42 participants took home Dh1,000 each, while 5,079 won Dh100. No winners were announced for the raffle's second-tier Dh5 million prize or its third-tier Dh100,000 prize.

The winning combination in UAE Lottery's latest Lucky Day draw are: 3, 5, 10, 11, 27, 30 in the Days section and 10 in the Months section.

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The winning Lucky Chance IDs in draw number 260715 are:

BQ4114111

BX4840663

AJ0848723

UAE Lottery holds its live draws every Wednesday and Saturday at 9.30pm UAE time. The next draw will be on Saturday, July 18.

On July 1, another lucky participant won the Dh30 million jackpot, over a month after a Nepali resident took home the grand prize for the first time.

The winner in the July draw was Sunil Kumar Sadasivan who is a 52-year-old maintenance technician from Kerala, India. He bought the winning ticket with a friend he had recently started participating in the lottery with. Their first ticket won them Dh100. Encouraged by the small win, they bought another ticket for the next draw and won the Dh30 million jackpot.