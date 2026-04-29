UAE Lottery announces winner of Dh5 million; Lucky Draw numbers revealed

One player won the Dh5 million second prize matching all the days numbers in the latest Lucky Day draw held by the UAE Lottery on Wednesday.

For draw number 260429, the winning combination was:

Days: 1, 11, 19, 21, 22 and 31

Lucky Month: 12

No winner was recorded for the Dh30 million jackpot.

Winners across tiers

A total of 2,369 players won prizes in the draw across different categories.

32 players won Dh1,000 each

2,333 players won Dh100 each

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Lucky Chance winners

Three players also won Dh50,000 each under the Lucky Chance feature.

The winning IDs were:

AK0911366

BJ3495530

DL8882956

Lucky Day draws are now held every Wednesday and Saturday, giving players two chances each week to win prizes under the updated format.