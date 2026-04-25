UAE Lottery announces winning numbers in latest draw; 2,929 win Dh100 each
The next live UAE Lottery draw will take place on Wednesday, April 29, at 9.30pm
- PUBLISHED: Sat 25 Apr 2026, 10:22 PM
A total of 2,960 players won prizes in the latest UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw held on Saturday, April 25.
For draw number 260425, the winning combination was:
Recommended For You
Days: 2, 5, 10, 20, 29 and 30
Lucky Month: 1
No winner was recorded for the Dh30 million jackpot or the Dh5 million second prize.
Several players won across lower prize categories:
28 players won Dh1,000 each
2,929 players won Dh100 each
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels
Lucky Chance winners
Three players also won Dh50,000 each under the Lucky Chance feature.
The winning IDs were:
BQ4163531
BX4818391
CN6427816
Lucky Day draws are held every Wednesday and Saturday, offering players two chances each week to compete for the top prizes along with Lucky Chance rewards.
The next live UAE Lottery draw will take place on Wednesday, April 29, at 9.30pm.