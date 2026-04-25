UAE Lottery announces winning numbers in latest draw; 2,929 win Dh100 each

The next live UAE Lottery draw will take place on Wednesday, April 29, at 9.30pm

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 25 Apr 2026, 10:22 PM
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A total of 2,960 players won prizes in the latest UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw held on Saturday, April 25.

For draw number 260425, the winning combination was:

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Days: 2, 5, 10, 20, 29 and 30

Lucky Month: 1

No winner was recorded for the Dh30 million jackpot or the Dh5 million second prize.

Several players won across lower prize categories:

  • 28 players won Dh1,000 each

  • 2,929 players won Dh100 each

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Lucky Chance winners

Three players also won Dh50,000 each under the Lucky Chance feature.

The winning IDs were:

  • BQ4163531

  • BX4818391

  • CN6427816

Lucky Day draws are held every Wednesday and Saturday, offering players two chances each week to compete for the top prizes along with Lucky Chance rewards.

The next live UAE Lottery draw will take place on Wednesday, April 29, at 9.30pm.

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