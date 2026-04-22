UAE Lottery: Winning numbers in latest draw out; Dh30 million jackpot unclaimed

No winner was announced for the Dh30 million jackpot offered by the UAE Lottery on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, but the raffle revealed that several participants have won cash rewards.

In the Lucky Day draw, the winning numbers in Draw number 260422 from the Days section are 18, 9, 7, 29, 13, 15 and the winning number in the Months section is 5.

Under the Lucky Chance ID, the winning IDs are:

CZ7679507

CV7238331

BL3669253

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Each winner can claim Dh50,000.

As it is the case with the Dh30 million grand prize, no participant was named winner of the Dh5 million second prize.

Earlier this month, the UAE Lottery said that it opened its first physical retail outlet in Abu Dhabi’s Musaffah, allowing players to purchase tickets in person as part of efforts to expand access to its games across the country.

Located in M40, the shop enables customers aged 18 and above to buy tickets for games such as Lucky Day Draw and Pick 3, with the option to pay on-site. Staff are available to assist both new and existing players with game selection and queries.

The next UAE Lottery draw is set for Saturday, April 25 at 9.30pm, as the raffle has announced earlier this month that draw will be held two times every week on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Each ticket is priced at Dh50.