Lost ‘Queen of the World,’ say UAE businessmen on the death of Queen Elizabeth II

She passed away at Balmoral Castle, UK, late on Thursday

by Waheed Abbas Published: Fri 9 Sep 2022, 9:59 AM

Top Emirati businessmen on Friday mourned the death of Queen Elizabeth II and termed her a global icon.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, said offered heartfelt condolences to the royal family and the people of the United Kingdom on the passing away of the Queen.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. On behalf of everyone at the Emirates Group and the entire Dubai aviation community, we extend heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family and the people of the UK,” said Sheikh Ahmed.

Hussain Sajwani, founder and chairman of Damac Group, said Britain's longest-reigning monarch and the nation's figurehead for seven decades was an outstanding individual and a global icon for the whole world.

“We join the world in mourning the loss of her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. She has been an outstanding individual and a global icon that has not only been an inspiration to her country but the entire world,” said Sajwani.

Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor, chairman of Al Habtoor Group, offered condolences to the family of the queen and the British people. He said he knew the Queen personally and she was a woman of true grace.

“We lost today the Queen of the World. I have known her personally to be a woman of true grace and majesty. My deepest condolences to the royal family and the British people on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth. May she rest in peace!,” said Al Habtoor.

Abbas Sajwani, founder of AHS Group, also offered condolences to the British people on the death of the queen.

“Terrible news. My thoughts and prayers are with Her Majesty's family and the whole British nation,” said Sajwani.

