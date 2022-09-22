Looking for a job in Canada? Canada is looking for you
Due to shortage of labour and high demand of skilled and unskilled jobs in Canada, there are many categories in which workers are required in Canada.
Canadian Immigration is getting lenient on issuing work visas. Sargun Singh, managing director at Growing Globe Immigration, tells us about the current scenario of Canadian immigration.
Do you think there are jobs in Canada for foreigners?
Due to Covid-19 and express entry draws being at an all-time high, this points to the fact that Canada is facing acute shortage of labour in every sector. Canada is working its best to deal with these shortages by giving a lot of approvals for work permits and even has made it easier and faster for employers to get LMIA's to over come the labour shortage problem.
What are the people in most demand in Canadian labour market right now?
Job that are in most demand right now include cooks, chefs, host/hostesses, truck drivers, software engineers, human resources, bankers, investors, and people who speak French.
What the general requirements for people who want to work in Canada?
As I mentioned in my interview last time, the mandatory requirements are minimum one to two years’ of experience, ability to speak English or French (IELTS/TCF) and appropriate degree in their areas of profession.
Do you think people in the UAE can apply for jobs in Canada?
Yes, the best part is it is easier to get a job in Canada if you are working in the UAE. As the UAE matches the North American standards of work culture, the chances to get a job offer and work permit approval is very high.
What is the cost involved?
