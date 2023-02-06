Look: Young Sheikhs on horses spotted on Dubai roads as Sharjah royals join Pink Caravan Ride

The campaign, held under the patronage of Sharjah Ruler, will continue on Tuesday as the riders journey north towards Umm Al Quwain

by Sahim Salim Published: Mon 6 Feb 2023, 4:47 PM

Members of the Sharjah royal family saddled up and accompanied the Pink Caravan horse riders as they trotted through Dubai streets. Sheikh Maktoum Mohammed Faisal Al Qasimi, Sheikha Hind Mohammed Faisal Al Qasimi and Sheikh Rashid Mohammed Faisal Al Qasimi, joined the equestrians towards Skydive Dubai and reached JBR.

This came as the Pink Caravan Ride (PCR), the annual nationwide breast cancer awareness campaign, kicked off day two of the journey on Sunday from DIFC Gate Avenue at 8am.

Sharjah royals are actively involved in the ride. It is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and his wife, Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Founder and Royal Patron of Friends Of Cancer Patients (FOCP).

Sheikh Dr Sultan had inaugurated the PCR over the weekend. After the inaugural ceremony, the horse riders were led by Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, PCR’s Special Envoy.

The ride in Dubai on Sunday also saw Hessa Abdul Rahman Tahlak, Assistant Under-Secretary for Community Development at the Ministry of Community Development, join and trek alongside the pink brigade at Skydive Dubai. Emirati artist and PCR Ambassador Fayez Al Saeed, who composed and performed a special song at the opening ceremony of the 11th annual ride, rode with his three children — Hamdan (10), Hind (8), and Mohammed (6) — through the streets of Dubai to raise awareness.

Saeed Hareb, Secretary-General of the Dubai Sports Council and a PCR Ambassador, also welcomed the pink brigade and accompanied them through Dubai streets, passing by Marasi Parking.

The riders continued their journey towards the last stop for the day at City Walk, welcomed by curious visitors and residents inquiring more about the awareness campaign and how to avail of the free checkups. In Dubai, PCR fixed clinics at Lulu Hypermarket Al Barsha and Mirdif City Centre will continue offering free screenings to residents until February 10.

Day 4

On Tuesday, the ride will journey north towards Umm Al Quwain, with riders starting from UAQ Wall & Fort at 9am, passing by UAQ Hospital, and making a stop at Kite Beach at 12pm. After a short break, the pink brigade will begin its second round ride from Hamriyah Fisherman's Marina at 3pm, visiting places like Al Hamriyah Ladies Club, before reaching the final venue for the day, Hamriyah Beach at 5pm.

Pink Caravan Mammogram clinics will be available at the Umm Al Quwain Hospital, while the Daily Minivan Stops will operate at Kite Beach from 12-6pm and at Al Hamriyah Ladies Club from 4-10pm. PCR fixed clinic will offer its services at the Lulu Hypermarket in UAQ Mall from 4-10pm until February 10.

ALSO READ: