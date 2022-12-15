Look: World's shortest man, weighing 6kg, sets new Guinness record in Dubai

Afshin Esmaeil Ghaderzadeh from Iran is aged 21 and measures at a height of 65.24 cm

Photo by Neeraj

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Thu 15 Dec 2022, 12:06 PM Last updated: Thu 15 Dec 2022, 12:35 PM

Afshin Esmaeil Ghaderzadeh broke the record for the world's shortest man (as verified by the Guinness World Records (GWR) ) with a height of 65.24 centimetres. He only weighs 6kg. GWR officials made the announcement during an event held at Radisson Blu hotel in Media City.

Born in a remote village in Bukan County, in the West Azerbaijan province of Iran, Afshin had a difficult life. He could not attend school and struggled with education. "He needs care, (needs) to be monitored throughout the day," says his father, Esmaeil.

Afshin is very popular in his hometown and makes friends whenever he travels. “People love talking to me and clicking selfies with me," he says.

The football fan could not stop talking about the Fifa World Cup 2022 being held in Qatar. Despite being a die-hard fan of Messi, he believes that France will win. "My favourite players are Ronaldo, Ali Dai, Messi. The way France is playing, it is becoming evident that they will lift the cup," he says.

