Look: When UAE was hit by storm 41 years ago during summer

Storms are not uncommon in the UAE during summer. Forty-one years ago, on 10th August 1983, the entire UAE experienced cyclonic storm that flooded some areas, uprooted several trees, and caused a massive sandstorm that reduced visibility to only a few metres, resulting in a number of road accidents.

It was a Wednesday. As reported by Khaleej Times, the hurricane-type storm struck a little after midday. The cyclone moved overland towards the Empty Quarter late evening and only weakened overnight.

The storm gathered force due to a depression that moved in from the western coast of India, near Mumbai, and intensified over Muscat and Masirah Island off the Oman coast during the early part of the day.

Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi experienced unusually strong west and south-westerly winds that summer day; while Fujairah, Khor Fakkan and Kalba received intermittent rains of light to moderate intensity.

Motorists suffered the brunt of the sudden storm as many of them were caught unawares during the lunchtime rush. The Dubai Police headquarters reported that a number of minor road accidents happened with no serious casualties.

Air traffic, however, operated normally at Dubai and Abu Dhabi airports, but Sharjah International Airport reported two incoming flights had to be diverted in the afternoon due to poor visibility.