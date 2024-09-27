Look: When Sheikh Mohammed received a call from Hazzaa AlMansoori in space

Know the red flags and warning signs that indicate your child may be struggling with bullying
‘It’s a fantastic view of the UAE from up here.’ These were the words by the first Emirati astronaut when he spoke to the Dubai Ruler for the first time from space five years ago this day.
It was September 27, 2019. Hazzaa AlMansoori was aboard the International Space Centre (ISS), an orbiting laboratory 400km above Earth, travelling at top speed of up to 28,000kmph; while Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, was inside the command centre of Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) in Dubai.
AlMansoori embarked on an eight-day mission to the ISS two days earlier on September 25, 2019, sending a strong statement of the country's growing ambitions in space exploration.
The video call that lasted for about 25 minutes was both educational and entertaining. The entire nation was in awe as the UAE made history by sending its first astronaut into space. Aside from Sheikh Mohammed, there were also students, MBRSC staff, journalists, science teachers, government officials, and other guests who witnessed the historic conversation from space. There was also a live telecast on MBRSC social media platforms.
Wearing a blue space suit, emblazoned with the UAE flag and MBRSC and Zayed logos, AlMansoori started the video call by twirling his microphone to display the effects of microgravity, and said: “Nothing compares to how beautiful the UAE looks from space.”
“What is truly incredible is the feeling of no gravity. It is an unbelievable feeling, and I cannot describe it. The world was watching us, thanks to Allah, and thanks to you, Sheikh Mohammed and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, we have achieved Sheikh Zayed’s dream,” AlMansoori added.
“We are proud of your achievement,” replied Sheikh Mohammed, adding: “This is a testament to how far we’ve come – from the desert to space. We have reached the stars, and you are the first, we will always remember the first. However, we will have many more Emirati astronauts who will go through the same process that you have gone through.”
To which AlMansoori replied: “May God be with you all. You always encourage us to be the first. Thank you for this opportunity you have given the Emirati youth. We have learned from you that the UAE is a land of opportunities for all those who work hard.”
Sheikh Mohammed then asked AlMansoori how he felt when he was sent to space. The Emirati astronaut replied: “There was so much pressure when the rocket was flying into space. When we reached the outer atmosphere, it was indescribable. The best feeling was when I saw Earth from space.”
The students who were at MBRSC also had the chance to ask various questions to AlMansoori. They were all eager to know how to live inside an orbiting laboratory, where one can witness at least 16 sunrises and 16 sunsets in 24 hours.
The students asked about food in space and AlMansoori replied: “We eat the same food but prepared differently. We have to add water to some meals, so it doesn’t fly off. Also, you have to finish it fast. If you’re not careful, it’ll just float.”
AlMansoori also talked about how to control one’s body, and how to float in space. “It’s a fantastic feeling like I’m in a dream. It’s a challenge to stay afloat in space. A small push can change your place,” he added while letting the mic to float freely.
He also described the ISS as a giant lab in space, where critical scientific experiments are done and where astronauts from various countries work like a family, helping each other work as a cohesive team.
The best part of the video call that captured the imagination of the young students was when AlMansoori described how he saw the UAE from space. He shared: “It is a fantastic view from up here, the seas, the mountains, everything is beautiful — the best landscape in the UAE. I had to catch my breath when I saw the Palm Island. I can tell you, all the astronauts on board the ISS were waiting to see how the Palm Island looks from space.”
