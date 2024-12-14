Look: When pedestrian crossings in Dubai were added to busy streets 44 years ago

Pedestrian crossing on Al Fahidi Road in December 1980. Photos: KT file

Can you imagine Dubai’s busy Al Fahidi Road or Naif street without pedestrian crossings? Well, that was the case for many years until 44 years ago, on this day, when Dubai Police added pedestrian crossings to make it easier for people to cross the road.

On December 14, 1980, Dubai Police introduced more than 25 pedestrian crossings in areas where traffic and pedestrian movement was high. As reported by Khaleej Times, Major Juma Sayegh, then acting director of Dubai Traffic Police, had said in 1980 that the crossings had been marked on roads in the heart of the city.

The pedestrian crossings were on Al Maktoum, Al Difah, Mina, Khalid bin Walid, Ghabia, Ali bin Abu Talib, Dubai Musalla, Tariq bin Zayed, Oud Metha, Bin Yas, Umar bin Khattab, Jamal Abdul Nasser, Naif, Al Fahidi and Abu Bakr Al Siddiqi streets and also on roads leading to the Al Muraqqabat roundabout, the Iranian School, Dubai Municipality and Al Nasr Square.

Drivers are responsible

Major Juma had said, “Drivers are responsible for the safety of pedestrians. Therefore, they should take every possible care to protect the pedestrians.” He added that while in some countries the drivers are obliged by law to ensure the safety of pedestrians, in others, the pedestrians are held responsible for accidents while trying to cross the road.

But, in Dubai, reiterated Major Juma, it is the responsibility of the driver to take care of himself as well as the pedestrian.

“Therefore, if a driver sees a pedestrian trying to cross the road, he is obliged to stop his vehicle and let the pedestrian cross the road”, he had explained.

This does not, however, mean that the pedestrian could use the road carelessly and irresponsibly and thus cause accidents which could otherwise be avoided, Major Juma continued. “Therefore the pedestrian must take proper care before crossing the road."

He had said then that in due course, proper light signals would be installed at these crossings for the benefit of both pedestrians and drivers.

Traffic engineer

He had said back then that a traffic engineer would be appointed shortly to help organise the general traffic in the city. The expert, who will be attached to the traffic police department, will study all aspects of the traffic situation in the country and will make recommendations for its overall improvement, which will include steps to eliminate road accidents. Similarly, another expert on driving will be appointed to suggest improvements in the working of the Dubai Police Driving School and other driving schools in the city. The two experts will advise changes to be made to improve the movement of traffic in the city. "But", Major Juma said, "cooperation of the people, both drivers of vehicles and pedestrians, is essential for the success of such measures."