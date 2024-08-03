Look: When Dubai Ruler, Sheikh Hamdan won 120km endurance horse race in England

Ali Saeed Alkaabi is helping people navigate their legal challenges, offering them advice as well as legal solution
It was a proud moment for the father and son. The Ruler of Dubai and Crown Prince dominated with a strong 1-2 finish the gruelling 120km Euston Park Endurance ride in UK, 15 years ago this day.
The date was August 3, 2009. A strong field of 118 riders from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Italy, France, Luxembourg, Australia, Ireland, England, and USA participated in the race. Sheikh Mohammed rode his horse Acadini, while Sheikh Hamdan jockeyed Jazyk.
The race titled ‘Ride with the Stars’ was one of toughest events in the English equine sporting calendar. Some of the world's finest horses were in the race aimed at showcasing their strength and stamina in natural habitat. It was also a big test for the riders who had to be prepared to deal with the unforgiving conditions of endurance riding.
Crossing rivers, meadows and plains, Sheikh Mohammed came ahead of the pack, covering the entire length of 120 kilometres with a time of 5:07:47 to win the endurance race. Coming within a hair's breadth was Sheikh Hamdan, a split second behind in 5:07:48.
The proud moment was more palpable when the father and son made a victory run hoisting high the UAE flag while galloping side by side on their winning horses.
Sheikh Majid bin Mohammed bin Al Maktoum and Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum Al Maktoum also participated in the endurance ride.
Sheikh Mohammed, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, is known as one of the most successful racehorse owners in the world. He has chronicled his love for horses in a poetry book aptly titled 'For the Love of Horses'. It was launched by Dubai Media Office in March 2019. The book features a collection of 18 poems in Arabic and English that celebrate Sheikh Mohammed's passion for horses.
In his other book titled Qissati (My Story), Sheikh Mohammed shared during his childhood he used to sleep in the stable with his horse.
His love for horses runs in his family. He wrote: "I have loved horses since my childhood, as I grew up in a house where my father used to ride across Dubai on his horse 'Al Saqallawi' without a bridle. How couldn't I love horses when I grew up in a household where my mother used to ride the horse without a bridle, too?"
"People say that I am one of the biggest owners of horses, but only a few know that I have spent endless nights of my childhood sleeping in the stable with my horse. My mother always knew where I would be when she searched at night and couldn't find me on my bed,” he added.
Sheikh Mohammed also said a horse is family. In the same book, he wrote: "An Arab treats his horses in the same way he treats his children – caring for them day and night, talking and listening to them. In return, the horse gives him devotion, protection, care, and will not Iet him down in times of need, conflict or adversity."
