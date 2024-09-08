Look: 'Welcome to Dubai' glows on massive lawn, visible from flights landing at DXB

New landscape at the intersection of Airport Road and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road

Published: Sun 8 Sep 2024, 12:26 PM Last updated: Sun 8 Sep 2024, 12:34 PM

A ‘Welcome to Dubai’ message glowing from 360,000 suqare metres of manicured lawns is among the first sights visitors to Dubai will see as they land at the airport. The Dubai Municipality (DM) said the Dh26-million project at the intersection of the Airport and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed roads is now complete.

The city beautification project by Dubai Municipality was completed at a total cost of Dh26 million. It features a modern and sustainable design that involved more than 360,000 m2 of landscaping.

As part of the project, 50,000 plants and shrubs were installed alongside various species of vegetation. These were carefully selected to add to the landscape's aesthetic appeal. Innovative plant fences were developed to enhance the vibrancy and beauty of the design. A modern irrigation system maintains the greenery while optimising water efficiency to balance urban development and sustainability.

Take a look at the video below:

Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said the project was developed in line with the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to establish Dubai as the world’s best city to live in.