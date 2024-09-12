Look: UAE urgently evacuates 252 patients, family members from Gaza

Published: Thu 12 Sep 2024, 8:20 AM Last updated: Thu 12 Sep 2024, 8:22 AM

The UAE on Wednesday evacuated 97 critically wounded people and patients from the Gaza Strip, including those with cancer requiring extensive treatment. The evacuees, along with 155 family members and 142 children, were transported from Ramon Airport in Israel to Abu Dhabi via the Karam Abu Salam crossing, where they will receive essential medical care.

The urgent humanitarian initiative was conducted in cooperation with the World Health Organisation.

Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, said: "The evacuation flight, which is the second flight to depart from Ramon airport, highlights the UAE's efforts to provide advanced medical care to injured Palestinians."

Al Hashimy added, "The new initiative to evacuate injured and sick Palestinians reflects the UAE's unwavering commitment to support the Palestinians during the disastrous conditions witnessed in the Strip. We will continue to closely work with our international partners and the United Nations to lead and intensify efforts aiming to alleviate this humanitarian catastrophe."

For his part, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organisation, said: "We once again thank the UAE for its support of this evacuation of the sick and wounded from the Gaza Strip to receive the urgent care they need. We continue to hope that this and other initiatives will show what is possible and make more evacuations happen for more people. And once again, the World Health Organisation calls for a ceasefire."