Look: UAE President, Sheikh Mohammed meet in Dubai; discuss local, international issues

The two leaders met at the Al Marmoum Rest House in the emirate

by

Web Desk
Photos: @DXBMediaOffice
Photos: @DXBMediaOffice

Published: Sun 1 Sep 2024, 8:35 PM

Last updated: Sun 1 Sep 2024, 8:56 PM

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, met President Sheikh Mohamed at the Al Marmoum Rest House in Dubai on Sunday.

In a tweet, Sheikh Mohammed said the two leaders discussed various issues and developments of local and international importance.


The Dubai Ruler wrote: "Today I met my brother, the President of the State, may God protect him, in Dubai... We enjoyed the visit.. Love brought us together.. Friendship increased.. and souls were adorned by this meeting.. May God protect him, the homeland and the citizens."

The two leaders had met in October last year at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi discussed where they discussed the progress of the UAE and ways to support its people towards sustainable growth and prosperity.

Prior to that, a similar meeting between President Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Mohammed was held in May last year where they deliberated about current and future initiatives — in line with the leadership’s vision for the future.

