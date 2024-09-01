Look: UAE President, Sheikh Mohammed meet in Dubai; discuss local, international issues

Photos: @DXBMediaOffice

Published: Sun 1 Sep 2024, 8:35 PM Last updated: Sun 1 Sep 2024, 8:56 PM

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, met President Sheikh Mohamed at the Al Marmoum Rest House in Dubai on Sunday.

In a tweet, Sheikh Mohammed said the two leaders discussed various issues and developments of local and international importance.

The Dubai Ruler wrote: "Today I met my brother, the President of the State, may God protect him, in Dubai... We enjoyed the visit.. Love brought us together.. Friendship increased.. and souls were adorned by this meeting.. May God protect him, the homeland and the citizens."