Look: Rare photo of UAE President captures childhood memory with Sheikh Zayed

Published: Fri 21 Jun 2024, 11:07 AM Last updated: Fri 21 Jun 2024, 11:32 AM

President Sheikh Mohamed on Friday shared what could be the rarest photo of him with his father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

In a special Father's Day post, the President greeted his 5.1 million X followers with a gem — a photo that captures a tender moment from his childhood.

It is an image that speaks a thousand words about how Sheikh Zayed had been just like any other loving father: One who would take his boy out on adventures — be it on land or in the waters — making sure he would have precious childhood memories to look back on.

In the black-and-white photo, the UAE's Founding Father is seen with a snorkelling mask on his head, seemingly speaking to a young Sheikh Mohamed, while swimming in the waters.

President Sheikh Mohamed shared the picture with a short, touching caption: "You will forever be our mentor, our father, and the symbol of our nation."

Every Father's Day, celebrated on June 21 in the UAE, Sheikh Mohamed takes the time to honour the founding father of the Emirates.

In 2023, he also posted an old, precious photo of him as a boy in a kandura and a suit jacket, sitting with Sheikh Zayed in what appears to be an event.