Look: UAE President meets with former classmates, their families

Dubai Crown Prince attends graduation of the first cohort of the Innovation Professionals Program
UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Friday met with a number of his former classmates and their families.
During the meeting, His Highness engaged in conversation with those present, expressing his happiness to be meeting with them again and recalling fond memories of their time spent together.
Also in attendance was His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court.
The attendees expressed their appreciation for the opportunity to meet with His Highness and offered their best wishes for his wellbeing and happiness.
The meeting, and a luncheon that followed, were also attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Adviser at the Presidential Court.
ALSO READ:
Dubai Crown Prince attends graduation of the first cohort of the Innovation Professionals Program
This new exit cuts travel time from 30 to 10 minutes
This year’s edition promises a grand line-up of major cultural, entertainment, social and sports events
The recognition is open to all UAE residents, and those who take part in the nomination process get a chance to win prizes as tokens of appreciation
Private sector companies with 50 employees or more must register a 1% growth in the number of Emiratis working in skilled roles
The end-of-service continuation programme has been introduced to benefit more than 100,000 insured Emiratis
The show this Saturday promises to be an evening of entertainment and surprises
The blaze that broke out on June 27 destroyed 64 apartments, 10 vehicles