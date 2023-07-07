Look: UAE President meets with former classmates, their families

He recalled fond memories of their time spent together

Photos: WAM

By WAM Published: Fri 7 Jul 2023, 9:04 PM Last updated: Fri 7 Jul 2023, 9:05 PM

UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Friday met with a number of his former classmates and their families.

During the meeting, His Highness engaged in conversation with those present, expressing his happiness to be meeting with them again and recalling fond memories of their time spent together.

Also in attendance was His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court.

The attendees expressed their appreciation for the opportunity to meet with His Highness and offered their best wishes for his wellbeing and happiness.

The meeting, and a luncheon that followed, were also attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Adviser at the Presidential Court.

