Look: UAE President meets PM Shehbaz Sharif in Pakistan

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed on Sunday met with the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, in the city of Rahim Yar Khan.
The two leaders discussed cooperation between the UAE and Pakistan and opportunities to enhance ties, especially in the economic, trade, developmental, and other fields that serve their mutual interests and aspirations for sustainable economic development and prosperity for the two nation's people.
This came as part of the close historical relations that unite the two countries and their shared interest in continuing to develop these ties.
During the meeting, the two sides also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of common interest.
Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif underscored his pride in the strong friendship between his country and the UAE, expressing his appreciation to Sheikh Mohamed for the continuous support provided by the UAE to Pakistan, especially in developmental fields and through the Emirates' notable initiatives in this regard.
The Pakistani leader stressed the two countries' keenness to strengthen relations and further develop bilateral cooperation in all economic, investment, and developmental fields in a way that benefits their people and contributes to achieving joint interests.
The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; and Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to Pakistan.
