Look: UAE President meets PM Shehbaz Sharif in Pakistan

Photos: Wam

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed on Sunday met with the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, in the city of Rahim Yar Khan.

The two leaders discussed cooperation between the UAE and Pakistan and opportunities to enhance ties, especially in the economic, trade, developmental, and other fields that serve their mutual interests and aspirations for sustainable economic development and prosperity for the two nation's people.

This came as part of the close historical relations that unite the two countries and their shared interest in continuing to develop these ties.

During the meeting, the two sides also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of common interest.