Look: UAE President, Indonesian President perform Jumuah prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Joko Widodo, President of Indonesia, performed Jumuah Prayer (Friday prayer) at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.
The prayers were also performed by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs.
The Jumuah Sermon was delivered by Taleb Mohammed Al Shehhi, under the theme, "Good Deeds on the Last Ten Days of the Month of Dhul-Hijjah," urging people to benefit from these blessed days, increase their giving and good deeds, and raise children on righteousness, giving and good ethics.
He also encouraged parents to raise their children’s awareness of ideas that contradict the values of Islam and good ethics, noting that children are the nation’s future, and prayed to Allah Almighty to protect the UAE.
