Look: UAE President attends royal wedding reception, shares light-hearted moments with guests

The UAE President today attended the wedding reception of Sheikh Zayed bin Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan.
Photos show His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan enjoying the occasion and the company of the other guests, in what seems to be a heartwarming gathering.
A touching photo shows Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed embracing his grandson, Sheikh Mohamed bin Khaled bin Mohamed Al Nahyan.
Here, he can be seen grasping the hand of Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohamed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region.
The guests and hosts appear to be in good cheer. Sheikh Suroor bin Mohamed Al Nahyan can be seen in this photo with an arm around the President's grandson, and seated next to Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohamed Al Nahyan.
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed can be seen deep in conversation with Sheikh Saif bin Mohamed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Tahnoon in other photos.
In the above photo, the groom, Sheikh Zayed bin Suroor, can be seen talking to the President.
A number of Sheikhs and officials attended the wedding reception, which was thrown by Sheikh Suroor bin Mohamed Al Nahyan.
