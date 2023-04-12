Look: UAE President arrives in Cairo to begin his official visit to Egypt

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi receives the National Order of the Legion of Honour, France's highest order of merit
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in Cairo on Wednesday to begin his official visit to Egypt.
Upon arrival at Cairo International Airport, Sheikh Mohamed and his accompanying delegation, were received by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, alongside a number of ministers and senior officials. The two leaders exchanged greetings on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.
"I had the pleasure of meeting with my brother President Abdel Fattah El Sisi in Cairo today. We explored opportunities to further strengthen the deep-rooted ties between the UAE and Egypt, and discussed our shared interest in promoting regional stability and progress," tweeted Sheikh Mohamed.
The delegation accompanying Sheikh Mohamed included Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Court; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; and Mariam Al Kaabi, UAE Ambassador to Egypt.
Also present at the reception were Mostafa Kamal Madbouly, Prime Minister of Egypt; Sameh Shoukry, Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs; Mohamed Shaker, Dr. Mohamed Shaker El Markabi, Egypt’s Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy; Dr. Hala El Said, Egypt's Minister of Planning and Economic Development; Major General Abbas Kamel, Director of the General Intelligence Directorate; and Counsellor Ahmed Fahmy, Spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency.
Sheikh Mohamed and the accompanying delegation then travelled to the Al Ittihadiya Presidential Palace, where they were welcomed with an official reception ceremony that included a guard of honour and a performance of the national anthems of both nations.
Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi receives the National Order of the Legion of Honour, France's highest order of merit
MBRGI gives a breakdown of how it achieved and exceeded its goals under five pillars, from providing humanitarian aid to empowering communities
The Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives spent Dh1.4 billion in 2022 and drew in more than 150,000 volunteers
Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif stresses that country supports all regional and international efforts for Middle East peace process
The charity event showcased 555 special vehicle number plates
Get a boost of energy after a long day of fasting
Authority consistently monitoring key roads to ensure the safety of bike drivers and other road users
The minister will take part in an investment meeting and also interact with the general public