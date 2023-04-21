Look: UAE leaders, crown princes come together at Abu Dhabi palace for Eid Al Fitr

The country's royals, top officials share light-hearted moments as they exchange greetings and warm wishes

Published: Fri 21 Apr 2023, 2:16 PM

Just like many other UAE residents, top leaders, sheikhs, crown princes, and other senior officials from across the country came together on Friday to celebrate Eid Al Fitr.

At Mushrif Palace in Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court of the UAE, and His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, received crown princes and deputy rulers, as well as sheikhs and well-wishers, who came to greet them on Eid Al Fitr.

Photos show the leaders shaking hands and sharing light-hearted moments:

Crown princes, deputy rulers, sheikhs, also welcomed citizens, and other guests from across the country.

Their Highnesses welcomed Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE; Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman; and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah; Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain; and Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, and a number of sheikhs and senior officials.

Everyone exchanged congratulations and warm wishes, all praying for the UAE, its leadership, and its people.

Also receiving the crown princes and well-wishers alongside Sheikh Mansour and Sheikh Khaled were Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Issa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Lt-Gen Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination; Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; and a number of Sheikhs.

