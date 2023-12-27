Look: UAE farms showcase rare mountain honey at Hatta festival

KT Photos: Muhammad Sajjad

Published: Wed 27 Dec 2023, 5:57 PM Last updated: Wed 27 Dec 2023, 6:13 PM

The 8th edition of the Hatta Honey Festival has started, transforming the serene town into a haven for honey enthusiasts. Running until December 31, this festival has evolved into a mecca for those seeking authentic, locally produced honey.

A total of 60 local farms are actively participating, offering visitors a delectable taste of their high-quality honey.

The spotlight of the event is on the UAE's special Sidr and Samr honey, derived from the sweet nectar collected by honey bees from Sidr and Samr plants' flowers.

Visitors are treated to a diverse array of honey varieties, each boasting its unique flavour profile. The festival provides an educational platform where attendees can learn about different honey types and acquire insights into distinguishing them.

Welcomed with a spoonful honey

Upon entering a stall, visitors are warmly welcomed with a spoonful of pure honey.

“This honey festival has become a tradition for our family. We explore various honey varieties and procure our stock for daily use,” said Sara, a visitor at the festival. She said that she will return with her family and purchase a year's supply, estimating around 7 kilograms.

Beekeepers from across the country have brought nearly 100 kilograms of honey to the festival, both to sell and to educate visitors on different types, including honey from regular farms and special mountain honey.

Mountain honey

The mountain honey, crafted without human intervention, is priced higher due to its unique production process. Beekeepers collected this special honey from the foothills of Jebel Jais, offering visitors a rare opportunity to taste and purchase this distinct variety.

Want to start your own farm?

For those wanting to start their own bee farm, the festival provides a unique chance to purchase queen bees, essential leaders in bee colonies crucial for honey production. Aspiring beekeepers can explore buying queen bees at the festival, facilitating the establishment of their hives and contributing to the captivating world of honey production.

Test for purity

To ensure the highest standards of quality, the Dubai Municipality has established a testing center at the festival. Honey from every stall undergoes rigorous testing across various parameters to ensure its purity and excellence.

The festival concludes with the announcement of winners, adding a competitiveness. The top-performing honey producer will be awarded Dh5,000 as the grand prize, with the runner-up and second runner-up receiving Dh3,000 and Dh2,000, respectively.

Games for children

While you enjoy tasting delicious honey at the festival, don't worry about your children - they can have a blast in the inflatable park and games zone, making the festival a delightful experience for the whole family.

On-site eateries

Feeling tired or hungry at the festival? No problem! Take a break and visit the on-site cafes and eateries. You can choose from lots of different foods, from quick snacks to big meals.

Timings and how to reach

The Hatta Honey Festival runs from 10 am to 10 pm at Hatta Hall.

You can oard the RTA Hatta Express Bus from Dubai Mall to Hatta Bus station every two hours starting from 7am, for a fare of Dh25.

