Look: UAE Central Bank issues new Dh1,000 banknote for circulation

They have swapped out tenancy contracts, related documents and utility bills for an all-inclusive experience
The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has issued a new banknote of Dh1,000 denomination, made of polymer, for circulation in the market. The new banknote will be available at banks and exchange houses starting from April 10, 2023.
In the design of the new banknote, the CBUAE was keen to highlight the success story of the UAE, using images along with cultural and development symbols that reflect the pioneering global achievements of the UAE, which boosted its position amongst developed countries in a record time. The design of the new banknote embodies the forward-looking vision and ambitions that have become a reality for the UAE as a leader in space exploration.
The distinctive aesthetic characteristic of this banknote is the different shades of brown used, which preserves the colours of the same denomination banknote currently in circulation, making easier for the public to identify - in addition to the fluorescent blue marks of the UAE's brand in the centre, along with drawings and inscriptions created using advanced intaglio printing techniques.
The front side of the new banknote depicts the image of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, next to a model of a space shuttle, inspired by his meeting with Nasa pioneers in 1974.
The back of the new banknote features an image of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant in Abu Dhabi, which will play a key role in diversifying energy sources in the country and reducing carbon emissions.
ALSO READ:
They have swapped out tenancy contracts, related documents and utility bills for an all-inclusive experience
What he was compelled to do due to unusual circumstances soon became a cherished habit that would stay with the father of two for the rest of his life
A primary compromise court had initially awarded the young man Dh1 million, but this figure was later revised
The person in question will also be required to return back the acquired funds, warns the Public Prosecution
Aims of project to nominate personalities from the region in six distinguished categories
She had recently visited Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah accompanied by her family members
The use of crackers is strictly prohibited in the country, with possible penalties including imprisonment and a fine of Dh100,000
Ministry reiterates its position on the need to halt serious and provocative violations in the holy place