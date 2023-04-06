Look: UAE Central Bank issues new Dh1,000 banknote for circulation

The front of the new note depicts the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan next to a model of a space shuttle, inspired by his meeting with Nasa pioneers in 1974

Published: Thu 6 Apr 2023, 4:02 PM Last updated: Thu 6 Apr 2023, 5:07 PM

The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has issued a new banknote of Dh1,000 denomination, made of polymer, for circulation in the market. The new banknote will be available at banks and exchange houses starting from April 10, 2023.

In the design of the new banknote, the CBUAE was keen to highlight the success story of the UAE, using images along with cultural and development symbols that reflect the pioneering global achievements of the UAE, which boosted its position amongst developed countries in a record time. The design of the new banknote embodies the forward-looking vision and ambitions that have become a reality for the UAE as a leader in space exploration.

The distinctive aesthetic characteristic of this banknote is the different shades of brown used, which preserves the colours of the same denomination banknote currently in circulation, making easier for the public to identify - in addition to the fluorescent blue marks of the UAE's brand in the centre, along with drawings and inscriptions created using advanced intaglio printing techniques.

Security and design features

The front side of the new banknote depicts the image of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, next to a model of a space shuttle, inspired by his meeting with Nasa pioneers in 1974.

The back of the new banknote features an image of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant in Abu Dhabi, which will play a key role in diversifying energy sources in the country and reducing carbon emissions.

