Look: UAE astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi strikes a yoga pose in space

In an inspirational display of physical and mental health, UAE astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi performed yoga aboard the ISS, marking World Yoga Day in space. Taking to the micro-blogging site, Twitter, he shared a photo performing Padmasana — also known as the Lotus pose — a cross-legged sitting meditation pose where each foot is placed on the opposite thigh.
In the photo AlNeyadi shared, he is seen floating in the Padmasana pose aboard ISS. Captioning the photo: “Today is #InternationalYogaDay and here is me practicing a bit of yoga on the ISS,” he highlights the importance of mental and physical well-being even in the most challenging environments.
“A personal favourite, #yoga not only strengthens the body but also sharpens the mind and reduces stress,” said AlNeyadi in his post.
International Yoga Day is celebrated annually on June 21 to promote and raise awareness about the numerous benefits of practicing yoga. On December 11, 2014, 193 of the UN's member countries decided to observe June 21 as the International Day of Yoga recognising the holistic approach of yoga towards health and well-being.
Sultan AlNeyadi has been actively promoting physical fitness in his journey on the ISS.
Earlier this year in May, the UAE astronaut became the first person to practice jiu-jitsu in space and he was dressed up in the kimono, for the occasion.
AlNeyadi reached the ISS on March 3 and has conducted several scientific experiments in medicine, physics, and other fields. He has hit the midway mark in his almost six-month-long space exploration mission, the Emirati astronaut will return to the Earth in late August this year.
