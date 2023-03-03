Look: Rare photo shows UAE astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi in his school years

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket propelled the Dragon spacecraft into orbit carrying astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi
Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi is making waves after reaching the International Space Station (ISS) on Friday for the longest Arab space mission in history.
Hailed as the ‘Sultan of Space’, the 41-year-old has been addressing the world in Arabic, first from the Dragon spacecraft after liftoff and then at the ISS. Currently, AlNeyadi is the toast of the UAE and the Arab world, set to inspire a whole new generation of space dreamers.
While his meteoric rise came after getting selected as one of the two astronauts from some 4,000 candidates vying for the UAE Astronaut Programme, his journey began from a small area of Umm Ghafa in the ‘Garden City’ of Al Ain, where he received his primary and secondary education.
Recently, an Instagram handle with a collection of rare photos of AlNeyadi tribe shared a snap of the astronaut from his school days.
The post features him along with his friend Dr Salem Murshid Al Mqbali at Umm Ghafa School in Al Ain.
A young, clean-shaven Al Neyadi is seen posing in the photo sporting a smile with the school bus in the background.
The happy moment has been reposted by some handles of photographers and residents. A few comments suggested that the photo might be from his first days of a new academic year.
ALSO READ:
SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket propelled the Dragon spacecraft into orbit carrying astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi
The four-day event will tackle critical women’s issues and feature thought-provoking sessions
We have four astronauts, and we are planning on short and long-duration missions, says Salem Al Marri, director-general, MBRSC
Customers can complete the entire process by themselves, including payment of fees and receiving certificate
Explained: What happens once the astronauts get to the ISS
Rulers congratulate astronaut after successful launch of ‘Zayed Ambition 2’ Mission
Earlier this week, the emirate told motorists that effective April 1, 2023, they can get a 35 per cent discount if a fine is settled soon after a violation is committed
The critically injured duo was rescued miraculously after the devastating earthquake