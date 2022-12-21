Look: This is not a scene from latest Avatar film, it's Sheikh Hamdan

The Dubai Crown Prince takes to social media to share photo of his underwater exploits

By Web Desk Published: Wed 21 Dec 2022, 4:56 PM

Dubai’s adventure-loving Crown Prince on Wednesday wowed his followers with a breath-taking photo — which almost looked like a scene from Avatar: The Way of Water, the blockbuster film that hit UAE theatres last week.

But it wasn’t — it was a real-life adventure of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council.

In his post, the Dubai Crown Prince can be seen in an underwater location standing on top of what appears to be a sunken vessel in Cancún, Mexico.

Sheikh Hamadan had gone for a tour of Cancún Underwater Museum a couple of years ago. Following the trip he shared a number of photos and videos of him swimming around life-size statues underwater which have been placed on the ocean floor.

Sheikh Hamdan is an intrepid adventurer and has been known to take up several challenges. He often shares breathtaking photographs and videos of his exploits on social media. His past adventures include taking a tour of Dubai's Deep Dive – the deepest pool in the world which holds 14 million litres of water and has a depth of 60 metres; going on top Burj Khalifa and waving the UAE flag; skydiving from thousands of feet above the ground and racing up to the top floor of Burj Khalifa during the Dubai Fitness Challenge, among other sporting activities.

