Look: The spacecraft to carry Emirati astronaut reaches launch complex

UAE: Traffic fines of Dh6,000 transferred to man's file after he racks up penalties on friend's car
The plaintiff said he tried to speak to the man on phone asking him to return his car, but he refused
Crew-6 Dragon, which will be carrying Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi and his colleagues, arrived at Launch Complex 39A at Nasa’s Kennedy Space Center, USA.
The launch will be held on February 26 and the live coverage will begin from 7.30am (UAE time) with the mission set to launch at 11.07am (UAE time).
Picture of the Crew-6 Dragon reaching the launch complex was shared on Twitter by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center.
The four-person Crew-6 flight will mainly help Nasa prepare for crewed moon trips, and further long-duration living off Earth missions.
Al Neyadi, the first Arab long-duration astronaut, will make UAE the eleventh country in the world to carry out such a mission to the International Space Station, Dubai Media Office said in a tweet.
Al Neyadi will conduct at least 20 of the total 250 science experiments, aside from other tasks which will be assigned by Nasa or doing maintenance work on the orbiting station.
