Look: Supermoon wows residents in the UAE

Four stores will also have buy-one-get-one-free promotion, offers to run till August 14
The final and fourth supermoon of the year lit up the UAE skies on Thursday night (August 11). The supermoon, known as the Sturgeon Moon, is named after the sturgeon fish caught during this time of year.
Experts explained that the supermoon can appear up to 14 per cent larger and 30 per cent brighter than a full moon when it is furthest from the Earth.
During a lunar apogee, the Moon is at its greatest distance from Earth. A supermoon occurs when the lunar perigee happens to fall close to a full moon and a micromoon appears when the lunar apogee happens very near to a full moon, Sarath Raj N.S of Amity University Dubai said earlier.
Full moons always rise near sunset in the east and set close to sunrise in the west.
Experts said that this year's lunar show clashes with one of the most awaited meteor showers of the year — the Perseid meteor shower.
The shower is caused by the Earth colliding with debris from comet 109P/ Swift-Tuttle in July and August.
“The Moon would be fully illuminated for around three days, from Wednesday morning until Saturday morning,” said Raj.
The Perseid meteor shower is expected to peak on the nights of August 12 and 13 in the region.
The Dubai Astronomy Group is hosting a special paid event on August 12 at the top of the highest peak in the UAE, the Jebel Jais.
ALSO READ:
Four stores will also have buy-one-get-one-free promotion, offers to run till August 14
155 other firms have been issued warnings
Programme seeks to spread culture of children's safety in vehicles
4 themes to explore how to overcome climate crisis and rising energy prices, among other key issues
Initiative aims to reduce single-use water bottles, encourage people to use refillable ones
The consulate waives fees, streamlines process
The eatery has been serving up authentic dishes for over 35 years
Individual sign-up for each event is Dh55, 20 per cent discount for runners who register for all three