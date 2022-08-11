Look: Supermoon wows residents in the UAE

This year's lunar show clashes with the Perseid meteor shower

By Web Desk; KT Photos – M. Sajjad, Shihab Published: Thu 11 Aug 2022, 11:09 PM Last updated: Thu 11 Aug 2022, 11:13 PM

The final and fourth supermoon of the year lit up the UAE skies on Thursday night (August 11). The supermoon, known as the Sturgeon Moon, is named after the sturgeon fish caught during this time of year.

Experts explained that the supermoon can appear up to 14 per cent larger and 30 per cent brighter than a full moon when it is furthest from the Earth.

During a lunar apogee, the Moon is at its greatest distance from Earth. A supermoon occurs when the lunar perigee happens to fall close to a full moon and a micromoon appears when the lunar apogee happens very near to a full moon, Sarath Raj N.S of Amity University Dubai said earlier.

Full moons always rise near sunset in the east and set close to sunrise in the west.

Experts said that this year's lunar show clashes with one of the most awaited meteor showers of the year — the Perseid meteor shower.

The shower is caused by the Earth colliding with debris from comet 109P/ Swift-Tuttle in July and August.

“The Moon would be fully illuminated for around three days, from Wednesday morning until Saturday morning,” said Raj.

The Perseid meteor shower is expected to peak on the nights of August 12 and 13 in the region.

The Dubai Astronomy Group is hosting a special paid event on August 12 at the top of the highest peak in the UAE, the Jebel Jais.

