Look: Suhail star spotted in UAE skies, marks end of summer heat

Celestial event also traditionally signals start of country's hunting season

By Web Desk Published: Wed 24 Aug 2022, 12:20 PM Last updated: Wed 24 Aug 2022, 12:34 PM

Good news, UAE! Astronomers in the country reported the sighting of the much-anticipated Suhail star at dawn on Wednesday, marking an end to the sweltering summer heat.

According to the International Astronomy Center, the second brightest star in the sky (after Sirius) is approximately 313 light years away from Earth and can be seen until late winter in the Arabian Peninsula.

ALSO READ: