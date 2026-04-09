Look: Stunning sights as UAE dams fill up after a week of rains, near capacity

Vast reservoirs of blue water stretching across rocky terrain, partially submerged shrubs, and rising water levels marked along dam walls - footage shared by authorities captured the scale of rainwater collected across the UAE after a week of intense rainfall.

Dams across the country retained about 72 million cubic metres of water following the recent rainfall, reaching roughly 83 per cent of their total storage capacity, with no significant damage reported. That’s roughly the equivalent of nearly 29,000 Olympic-sized swimming pools, highlighting the volume captured during the showers.

The UAE has 109 dams managed by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, with a combined storage capacity exceeding 90 million cubic metres.

Authorities have also initiated engineering studies to assess the impact of rainwater on federal roads, with plans to introduce advanced drainage systems and rock-cut protection measures to improve road resilience and ensure safe, uninterrupted traffic flow.

Recently, rain swept across the country in waves over a week, bringing cooler temperatures, thunderstorms and rough sea conditions. In some areas, rainfall totals matched what the country typically receives over two years.

Dam network

Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, said dams now function as an integrated system that goes beyond flood protection to play a central role in water security and rainwater management.

He directed efforts to maximise the use of dam water and develop practical solutions to reduce losses from stored rainwater, in line with the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036.

During an inspection tour of dams in the Eastern Region, the minister reviewed their readiness, operational efficiency and performance during the recent weather event.

Senior officials assessed the dams’ ability to manage water inflows and their role in protecting lives and property, while contributing to long-term water sustainability.

Al Mazrouei also reviewed the ministry’s smart dam management system, which integrates surveillance cameras, wadi flow monitoring devices, water level sensors and groundwater observation tools into a digital platform powered by artificial intelligence. The system analyses water movement, monitors flow speed and volume, predicts flow paths and identifies high-risk areas in real time.

The minister said the “high level of efficiency” demonstrated during the recent weather event highlights the country’s preparedness, supported by sustained investment and advanced technology.

He also commended ministry teams for their response during the rains, noting that their efforts helped maintain essential services without disruption.