Look: Stunning photos of top Dubai destinations from space

KhalifaSat, the first Emirati-made satellite, captured astonishing photos from space, showcasing some of Dubai’s most popular destinations including the Burj Khalifa, Ain Dubai, Burj Al Arab, Palm Jumeirah, among other shots.
The images were shared on social media by the Dubai Media Office on Friday.
KhalifaSat is a remote sensing Earth observation satellite that was designed and built at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre in Dubai.
It is entirely made by UAE engineers and was launched into orbit on 30, October 2018 from Japan's Tanegashima Space Center.
