Look: Stunning new image shows the progress of Etihad Rail's Fujairah line

Aerial photo shows railway line cutting through Hajar Mountains towards Ras Al Khaimah

Published: Sat 6 Aug 2022, 3:04 PM Last updated: Sat 6 Aug 2022, 10:32 PM

Etihad Rail has shared a striking new aerial image showing the progress of the railway network in UAE's Fujairah.

The image shows the railway line cutting through the Hajar Mountains headed towards the coast of Ras Al Khaimah.

A tweet shared on Etihad Rail's official Twitter channel read, "Our #PhotoOfTheWeek was captured in the Emirate of Fujairah, known for its breath-taking scenery and iconic mountainous landscape."

"Our National Railway network traverses through the Hajar mountains and extends for 145 km, connecting the borders of Sharjah, going through Fujairah all the way to Ras Al Khaimah," continued the tweet.

The rail network provides a safe and efficient means of transportation across the unique topography created by the scenic mountains into the other Emirates, stated the tweet.

On August 1, Etihad Rail also shared videos of its under-construction line in Sharjah.

The tweet read, "Our National Railway Network passes through Al Suyoh area in the Emirate of Sharjah in close proximity to famous landmarks such as Sharjah Mosque, Arabia's Wildlife Centre and University City."

There is a buzz of excitement as the UAE Rail Network that will reduce commute times by up to 40 per cent takes shape.

Project milestone announcements have intensified over the last few weeks, with the highlight being the linking of Abu Dhabi and Dubai by a 256km railway line.

A train ride would see passengers chugging through the desert, cities, over bridges and tunnels that cut through the Al Hajar mountains.

The passenger trains will connect 11 cities and regions in the UAE from Al Sila to Fujairah, including Al Ruwais, Al Mirfa, Dubai, Sharjah, Al Dhaid, and Abu Dhabi. It is expected to serve more than 36.5 million passengers annually across the country by 2030.